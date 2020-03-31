High school seniors fear missing out on prom and graduation

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Williamson County schools are closed until at least April 24, which is leaving many seniors fearful that important events will remain cancelled.

Independence High School senior prom was scheduled for this Saturday, but Libby Pinkelton says she’s upset her dress will go to waste now.

“So it’s just a lot of money that is going to go down the drain because it may not happen,” Pinkelton said.

While there’s still a little hope for graduation to be pushed back, Pinkelton says it’s frustrating that everything remains up in the air.

“Those are just memories that I always wanted to make and things you look back on in your senior year of high school, your high school career and I just may not have it. And it’s hard to think I’m just going to move on to college,” Pinkelton said.

Pinkelton is concerned she may bypass an important chapter of her life.

“For someone that has worked so hard and for all the students that have worked so hard throughout high school, that’s a big moment walking across that stage for your parents to see you, your family seeing you,” Pinkelton said.

Pinkelton said she’s still optimistic, but hopes to get back to school for at least a little while before she has to say goodbye.

She’s committed to attend University of Alabama this fall.