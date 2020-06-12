High school investigating racist photo in Georgia yearbook

(CNN) — A Georgia school district is investigating how a racist photo made its way into a high school yearbook.

“Oh my gosh, this is real. Like, I can’t believe someone would so this. It was shocking.”

When students picked up their 2020 yearbook — they were shocked.

“I had no words.”

The racist photo shows a high school senior from Collins Hill High School — with a photoshopped image of Martin Luther King Jr. and the student is holding a piece of paper with the n-word on it twice.

“My god. You let this slop through the cracks. You are supposed to protect our kids at all costs and you failed us once again.”

The school’s principal, Kerensa Wing, issued an apology saying they are investigating to find out who submitted the photo and how it was missed before going to print.

“They are supposed to proof read. I thought they were supposed to proof read and everything but it’s sad.”

Khalil Blakley graduated from Collins Hill in 2016

“I wasn’t really surprised, things like that happened in the past.”

In 2016, racist graffiti on the back of the school and in the football stadium were filled with hate speech.

The Suwanee high school is made up of 74% black and Latino students.

“They need to get it taken care of fast because you have a lot of alumni, a lot of African American alumni, a lot of Latino alumni. They are looking at this like, ‘wow really it’s still going on.'”

With the racial tensions high right now, seniors don’t want this lasting memory.

“I’ve had enough taken away from me already. Now my yearbook is taken from me. I don’t want my yearbook anymore. It’s hurtful to be honest.”

The principal says once the investigation is complete, appropriate action will be taken.