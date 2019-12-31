High school classmate remembers fallen friend, Hendersonville MPO Spencer Bristol

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A loving husband, father, son and friend. That’s how many in the community describe Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol.

Cory Payne took a walk down memory lane this afternoon as he reflected on his high school classmate.

“He was somebody that you could always count on for a laugh, if you were ever down about anything, you could always go to him to kind of pick you up and lift your spirits,” Payne said.

As he flipped through his yearbook pages, Payne remembers how Bristol was admired by many students and teachers. The officer was involved in everything you could think of, including several sports teams and the school’s Spanish club.

The two graduated from Station Camp High School in Gallatin together back in 2007. Payne is still in shock after learning what happened to the most outgoing guy he knew around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“I’d probably say for the next 45 minutes I cried after losing another friend and somebody who was extremely close,” Payne said.

The Hendersonville officer was tragically struck and killed by a car Monday evening while he was chasing a suspect on foot on I-65 South near Goodlettsville.

The loss deeply affected fellow officers, the community, family and friends.

Payne says he made a lasting impact on his life and many others.

“I’d say his legacy would be how much of a great father, great husband and great brother he was,” Payne said. “Just the ultimate friend to everybody.”