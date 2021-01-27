Hidden camera investigation far from over, as coach appears in Smith County court

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple electronic devices are now being analyzed after investigators say a gymnastics coach confessed to hiding a camera inside the girl’s bathroom of a gym in Smith County.

Andrew Halford appeared in a Smith County courtroom Wednesday where he is facing several charges.

Investigators in Smith County say Halford confessed to hiding a camera in the bathroom at Elite Cheer and Gymnastics studio after a GoPro camera was found in Franklin in the girls bathroom and changing area at Premier Athletics.

“He said that he installed a GoPro camera in a black backpack, in the netting part, and turned it on and let it record in the bathroom of elite cheerleading here in Smith County and that GoPro captured two different videos of children,” Detective Sgt. Dusty Hailey from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office told the courtroom.

So far, Smith County investigators have identified three victims, but say more are expected after uncovering footage that dates back to at least 2017.

“So far we have an iPhone 12 that’s been downloaded, the GoPro, iPhone four and a USB memory stick that’s already been downloaded and there are several other pieces of evidence that need to be downloaded, work to do,” Sgt. Hailey explained.

He said they are also waiting on the Franklin Police Department to have a computer downloaded.

That’s where a similar investigation is underway at Premier Athletics. Franklin Police aren’t naming the suspect in their investigation until charges have been filed. However, they say they’ve made significant progress in the investigation adding that their work is far from over.

After an exhaustive video review, nearly two weeks after the GoPro camera was found, Franklin police told News 2 that all of the 55 victims whose images were captured and stored on the GoPro have now been identified, saying all but two of the victims are minors.

Franklin police are thoroughly reviewing additional evidence in their case and say they are focused on preparing a grand jury presentment in which they will be seeking multiple charges on behalf of each and every one of the victims.

Halford is being held in Smith county on a $50,000 bond and is expected to be back in court April 15th.