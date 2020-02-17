Hickman County sheriffs search for man missing with dementia

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a senior citizen reported missing on Sunday.

According to authorities, Robert Spicer was reported missing by his wife. Mrs. Spicer stated he left his residence in East Hickman County around 7 a.m.

Police say he was last seen at the McDonald’s located at 2233 Fairview Boulevard in Fairview Tennessee around 1:30 p.m.

Mr. Spicer is 5’8 and 180 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket work over a long sleeve flannel shirt (his wife could not remember the color of the flannel shirt), and blue jeans. He is driving 2010 blue four-door, Ford Ranger, with Tennessee tags #999-JZS.

(Courtesy of Hickman County Sheriff’s Office)

If anyone comes in contact with Mr. Spicer please contact the police at (931)729-6143.