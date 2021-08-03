Hickman County authorities investigate apparent murder-suicide in Bon Aqua area

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators say they’re looking into an apparent murder-suicide in Hickman County that happened over the weekend.

According to a release from the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call on Sunday regarding a shooting at a home in the Bon Aqua area.

Upon arrival, deputies found the front entrance locked and nobody answered the door. They went around the back of the home and saw a female, later identified as Charlotte Johnson, sitting on the couch with what looked like blood on her head and on the couch.

Deputies forced their way into the home through the front door. They found Mrs. Johnson dead on the couch with a bullet wound to the head. They also found Henry Johnson deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in the living room. The investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately released.