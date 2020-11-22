Hermitage precinct bears brunt of Nashville homicide increase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The year 2020 has brought its share of challenges. In Nashville, an increasing homicide rate is one of them.



Metro Nashville Police crime statistics through mid-month reveal a troubling trend – a 26-percent increase in homicides year-to-year. There have been 91 killings through November 14, compared to 72 at this time last year.



A deeper look paints an even more disturbing picture in Metro’s Hermitage precinct, which encompasses the Hermitage, Donelson and Old Hickory neighborhoods. Homicides in this jurisdiction are up from eleven this time last year to 23 so far in 2020, a 109-percent increase.



Hermitage precinct shown in green



At least two more Hermitage precinct homicides will be added when Metro Nashville Police update their weekly crime numbers. Two people were shot to death early Saturday during an incident at Club Wyndham Nashville, a condominium complex located in the 2400 block of McGavock Pike. One of the victims is identified as 18-year old Tyler Holt. The other victim’s name has not been released.



News 2 is investigating homicide trends across Nashville. Our special reports “Murder in Music City” air all day Tuesday in every newscast, digging deeper into neighborhoods feeling the impact of increased killings and looking at new strategies MNPD will be using to reduce deadly violence.