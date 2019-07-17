Breaking News
At least 1 killed in shooting at Hermitage home

Hermitage Mapco robbed by man wearing hospital mask

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wearing a hospital mask robbed a gas station at gunpoint in Hermitage early Wednesday morning.  

It happened at the location on Old Hickory Boulevard near Central Pike around 1:30 a.m.  

Metro police said the suspect walked in with a handgun and demanded cash from the register.  

The clerk handed over some cash and the suspect fled in a newer-model black sedan, according to Metro police.  

No additional information was immediately released. 

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.      

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar