Hermitage Mapco robbed by man wearing hospital mask

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wearing a hospital mask robbed a gas station at gunpoint in Hermitage early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the location on Old Hickory Boulevard near Central Pike around 1:30 a.m.

Metro police said the suspect walked in with a handgun and demanded cash from the register.

The clerk handed over some cash and the suspect fled in a newer-model black sedan, according to Metro police.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.