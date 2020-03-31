Hermitage man killed in crash on I-40 in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said a Hermitage man is dead after crashing on I-40 in South Nashville Tuesday morning.

Police said 27-year-old Joseph Jones died in the crash. Investigators said Jones was driving his vehicle down I-24 West when he tried to make the curve at the split to take I-40 East. He traveled off the road and hit a rock wall. Jones was wearing his seatbelt, and died at the scene.

Police said was no evidence of drug or alcohol use. Right now, they said the cause of the crash appears to be speeding or wet road conditions.