Hermitage man accused of using Kik app to collect 50+ sexual videos of children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hermitage man used the Kik Messenger App to collect dozens of sexual videos of young children in exchange for drugs, uploading them to his Google Photos account, an arrest warrant alleges.

The police report states the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received multiple cyber tips from Google in May.

The Google Photos account that was accessed by Jordan Martin, 31, from a home on Trenton Drive in Hermitage contained more than 50 videos of young children “engaged in sexual activity,” according to the warrant.

Detectives said they interviewed Martin on Wednesday and he admitted to using the social media app, Kik, to communicate with other users to obtain the graphic images.

He downloaded the images and they were uploaded automatically from his phone to his Google Photos account, according to investigators.

Martin explained that he would “typically trade those sexual abuse images/videos in exchange for drugs,” the warrant alleges.

He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond was set at $25,000.

A booking photo for Martin was not immediately released by law enforcement.