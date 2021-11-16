Hermitage Hooters burglar arrested, police say

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted man was taken into custody after a restaurant in Hermitage was burglarized early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Hooters restaurant located at 4119 Lebanon Pike. According to police, Alarenta Kelly, 38, was seen walking near the restaurant close to 1 a.m.; a car was backed into the building, and the alarm was sounding.

Kelly reportedly told officials he worked there and was taking out the trash, but when police asked, he could not prove his employment. According to an arrest warrant, the general manager of the restaurant was called and told authorities that Kelly had not worked there for two months.

Inside the Hooters, police say it appeared ceiling tiles were moved in an attempt to get into the office, and that there was no money left in the register.

Once officers learned Kelly had an outstanding warrant, he was arrested immediately.