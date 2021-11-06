Hermitage Field of Honor pays tribute to veterans ahead of Veterans Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage and the Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage – Presidential Site post a thousand U.S. flags on Victory Field at the Sixth Annual Field of Honor display.

The grounds of the seventh president’s home in the days surrounding Veterans Day provide the appropriate place and dates to honor veterans. Terry Scholes is a co-chair of the event and says this is both a labor of love and an exercise of great importance.

“It’s called the field of honor and it’s very simple. We do it on veterans day to honor the veterans, no political agenda at all. The community support has grown every year,” Scholes said.

One thousand flags stand individually on the vast grounds of the nation’s seventh president, gently waving on Victory Field, each representing a family’s pride, individual service and sacrifice for a shared ideal.

Yet when you step back and see the entirety of the display, it evokes emotions down to one’s core. A tribute to all that have served with the singular mission of ensuring the freedoms to which we live today. Many come out of curiosity, some for quiet reflection. For others, it’s much more.

“Two years ago we had an elderly couple that came out. Their son told them that he bought a flag here for them and it was in honor of their other son who had been killed in Iraq three weeks earlier, and we took them out and for 15 minutes we stood there and watched them cry. I’ll never forget,” Scholes said.

The sea of red, white and blue is indeed hard to put into words. The experience of a visit will not soon be forgotten. A fireworks display is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Field of Honor display. The field will be on display through November 13.

Flags may be sponsored for $30, and the sponsors retain the flags at the close of the event to be displayed in surrounding communities as mementos of the Hermitage Field of Honor display.