Hermitage couple lose nearly $2,000 in apparent mail theft

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Charles Ray was angry when he found out a check he wrote to pay his car insurance was stolen from his mailbox, altered, then cashed.

On Saturday morning, he put the check in his mailbox outside his home on Highland View Drive.

Hours later surveillance video shows an SUV pulling up to Ray’s mailbox then driving off.

“It’s just irritating, frustrating,” said Ray’s wife, Geraldine.

The check was changed from $768 to $1,768 and was cashed Monday morning in Clarksville.

The name and account number were also changed.

“I just couldn’t believe that they cashed it, but they did,” Ray said.

Ray and Geraldine, who are both retired, say losing that much money hurts.

“I never suspected that I would have to be cautious of anything like that,” Geraldine said.

On October 21, News 2 spoke with another family in Antioch who said the same thing happened to them.

The same SUV was caught on both surveillance videos.

“It’s a federal offense number one, but it’s my personal property,” Geraldine said.

The couple says from now on they’re taking their mail straight to the post office.

“Do not put any outgoing mail in your own personal mailbox,” she said.

If this happens to you, officials say report it to your local police department and the US Postal Inspection Service.