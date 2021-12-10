HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Paris and Henry County storm shelters will be opening Friday evening beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Northwest Henry County has been upgraded to a level 4 out of 5 for damaging winds, large hail, and a possible tornado. Flash flooding is expected and motorists are asked to plan ahead.

The Henry County Sheriffs Department and Paris Police School Resource Officers will operate the shelters. Those planning to use the shelters are asked to take COVID-19 precautions and bring a folding chair, a charged cell phone, water, and snacks. Only certified service animals will be allowed.

Shelters will remain open until the threat has passed.

The City of Paris will offer the following locations:

Inman Middle School

WG Rhea School

Paris Elementary School

Other county locations: