Henry County man rescues 2 people & 3 dogs in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Humphreys County family is alive and well thanks to a perfect stranger who rescued two seniors and their three dogs during severe flooding.

A man from Henry County was simply checking up on his own family, instead he ended up saving two senior citizens and their three dogs.

“This is about as far as I could get through here,” said Tyler Stanley.

Stanley came across Bonnie Whitfield, her husband and three dogs trapped in a truck on a road covered with water.

“They were inside the truck, they looked just terrified,” said Stanley.

Standing on the railroad tracks, the 32-year-old threw a rope to Mr. Whitfield who was standing through the sunroof of his truck.

“I told them don’t swim straight with the bank, swim with the current. If I have to I’ll follow you down, I got you,” said Stanley.

Stanley pulled them up to safety and thanked Whitfield for his help. Stanley then went down the railroad tracks and checked in on his daughter. She is okay.