Henry County man arrested after fleeing traffic stop in Kentucky

Courtesy: Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Christian A. Flowers

KENTUCKY (WKRN) – A Henry County man was arrested after trying to flee from authorities attempting to make a traffic stop.

According to a release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Christian A. Flowers, of Paris, Tennessee, was driving on Wednesday around 12:30 a.m. on Highway 121 in the New Concord community. Deputies attempted to stop his vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver, later identified as Flowers, sped up in an attempt to flee.

Deputies said shortly after, the vehicle went off the roadway and came to a rest in a field. Flowers was then taken into custody.

Flowers was arrested an charged with first degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, aggravated driving under the influence, first degree wanton endangerment, possession of Marijuana, driving on a suspended license and various other traffic-related offenses.

He was then taken to the Calloway County Jail. No other information was immediately released.

