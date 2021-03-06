Henry County home destroyed in fire, dog dies

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Henry County home was significantly damaged by a fire on Friday, according to a release from the Paris Landing Fire Department.

It happened on Clayton Road and when crews arrived, half the home was covered in flames. Chief Reggie Coles says the owner was not home at the time of the fire.

The owner’s pet cat was able to escape the home safely, but the owner’s dog perished in the fire.

There is about $75,000 worth of damage and the cause of the fire has not been determined at this time but it appears accidental.