Henry County authorities, TBI investigate 13 suspicious fires

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking into 13 suspicious fires, according to the HCSO Facebook page.

Authorities say the fires occurred between January 7 and January 11 in the Springville, Mansfield and Henry areas. Most of the fires were set on the roadside and wooded areas with two vacant structure fires.

There was also one garage fire on Shady Grove Road and one barn fire on Carl Chandler Road during that time period.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone to report any suspicious vehicles or activity. Up to a $5,000 reward is being offered for information by calling the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017