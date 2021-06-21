Hendersonville woman arrested following neighborhood shooting incident

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was arrested for firing a gun several times at a home in Hendersonville.

According to a release from Hendersonville police, 33-year-old Stacy Scott, of Hendersonville, shot a gun several times on Monday around 1 p.m. outside a home on Woodyside Drive.

When officers arrived, they learned the shots had been fired in response to a dispute by Scott. No one was injured during the incident.

Hendersonville Patrol officers arrested Scott and took her to the Sumner County Jail. She was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on July 28 at 9 a.m.

Scott’s bond has not been set at this time. Police ask anyone with more information about the incident to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615)594-4113.

No other information was immediately released.