Hendersonville welcomes multi-million dollar Music City Studios project

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Music City Studios is planning a 47-acre creative campus in Hendersonville, including four buildings that facilitate a variety of entertainment productions.

The campus, which is going to be located at the end of Molly Walton Drive, will provide 200,000+ square feet of state-of-the-art sound stage space. This will allow film, audio, live touring, broadcast, and virtual production.

“Half the buildings are where active production takes place for those four industries,” said David Buttrey, Music City Studios Managing Partner. “The other half is where the tenants that work year-round to service those productions.”

Construction is expected to begin in late 2021 and be completed in early 2023. According to planners, the capital investment for the project is $100 million.

Hendersonville was chosen as this world-class facility’s location because of the city’s location, fast-growing local economy, housing, infrastructure, proximity to the airport, and creative art history.

“We’ve had space available in this area for a long time and we preserve this space for large footprint businesses,” said Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary. “We are very excited to have this project come to the city.”

This campus will provide more than 800 new jobs to the area.

To learn more about Music City Studios, click here.