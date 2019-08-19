Hendersonville teens arrested after drug deal leads to gunshots, assault

HENDERSONVILLE Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hendersonville Police Department is investigating after a shooting and assault involving eight people, including two teenagers.

Witnesses in the area of Cumberland and Lakeview Drives heard shots and saw two subjects fleeing from the scene around 1 a.m.

Police said an investigation into the incident revealed that a drug deal resulted in a gunshot from one of the eight subjects that were involved.

According to a release, shortly following the shot, two of the men got out of the car and pistol-whipped one of the people involved on the other side of the drug sale before fleeing.

Police said they arrived shortly after and located four of the individuals.

Charges were obtained for aggravated assault on the four men inside of the vehicle who was identified as two adults, 18-year-old Marcus McCord, 19-year-old Karreon Carey, and two juveniles.

Charges on one other adult and three juveniles are pending.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400.

