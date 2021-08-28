Hendersonville restaurant pays tribute to 13 U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A restaurant in Sumner County is paying tribute to the 13 U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan this week.

This comes after two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The Texas Roadhouse in Hendersonville is honoring the 13 fallen soldiers with a display. There are 13 cups of beer, an American flag and a sign which says ‘reserved’ in a booth of the restaurant.

Brian Stewart shared the photo on Facebook and it has since been shared more than 9,500 times. Stewart told News 2, “I wanted to share it because my heart hurts for those fallen and their families. I am thankful for everyone in our community for getting behind this and showing the respect they deserve.”

Courtesy: Brian Stewart

