Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  13
Closings
Cheatham County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Maury County Schools Overton County Schools Putnam County Schools Restoring Hope Christian Academy Robertson County Schools Southgate Children's Academy Stewart County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Wilson County Schools

Hendersonville property where Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash once lived sold

News
Posted: / Updated:
Johnny Cash property

FILE – This April 19, 1969 file photo shows country legend Johnny Cash posing by his home on Old Hickory Lake near Hendersonville, Tenn. The lake house belonging to the couple burned down in 2007. The Hendersonville Standard reported a local couple bought the 4.5-acre property in Hendersonville in January. (J.T. Phillips/The Tennessean via AP)

HENDERSONVILLE (AP) — The lakefront property in Tennessee where Johnny and June Carter Cash lived for more than 30 years has been sold for $3.2 million.

The Hendersonville Standard first reported Thursday that the 4.5-acre property in Hendersonville, Tennessee was purchased on Jan. 7 by a local couple, Cristan and Tina Blackman, of Hendersonville, according to a warranty deed filed in Sumner County.

Cristan Blackman, a local hedge fund manager, told the paper that they plan to build a home on the property and live there.

The country music icons lived in a sprawling 14,000-square-foot (1,300-square-meter) home on the property until 2003 when they died within months of each other. The home was purchased by Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees in 2005, but a fire destroyed the home in 2007 while it was undergoing renovations.

The property was purchased again in 2014 by Texas businessman James Gresham, who listed it for sale in 2016.

Blackman said he has fond memories of looking at the house from Old Hickory Lake and called it historically significant.

The property ranks high in country music legend. Reportedly Kris Kristofferson landed a helicopter there to try to pitch a song to Johnny Cash and scenes from Cash’s music video, “Hurt,” were also filmed there.

  • Johnny Cash home
  • Johnny Cash former home
  • johnny cash property_337120
  • Johnny Cash property
    FILE – This April 19, 1969 file photo shows country legend Johnny Cash posing by his home on Old Hickory Lake near Hendersonville, Tenn. The lake house belonging to the couple burned down in 2007. The Hendersonville Standard reported a local couple bought the 4.5-acre property in Hendersonville in January. (J.T. Phillips/The Tennessean via AP)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar