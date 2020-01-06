Hendersonville prepares to say goodbye to Officer Spencer Bristol

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville is preparing to bid farewell to a hero. Visitation will begin Monday afternoon for Master Patrol Officer, Spencer Bristol, who was struck and killed by a car while pursuing a suspect on foot on I-65 December 30th.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, several officers from Hendersonville escorted his casket from Memory Gardens Funeral Home to First Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held Monday from 2 p.m. to 7p.m. and Tuesday, January 7th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral will immediately follow.

Hendersonville police are inviting the public to line Main Street for the funeral procession beginning at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Children are encouraged to blow bubbles for Bristol’s three-year old daughter.

The route will begin at the church, head west on Main Street, make a left turn on Imperial Blvd., pass Gene Brown Elementary, turn onto Executive Park Dr. to pass the front of the police department and back onto Main Street to arrive at Memory Gardens.

Several area restaurants are donating a portion of their proceeds to Bristol’s family, according to the Hendersonville police department’s Facebook page. Donations can also be made to a fund set up at Volunteer State Bank by the 100 Club of Sumner County.