Hendersonville Police want kids to stop driving golf carts on public roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police say they’re seeing a lot of kids driving golf carts on public streets which is both illegal and unsafe.

Officer Jamie Owens said they get calls about this everyday and it’s gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The number of golf carts that are on the roads or in neighborhoods are growing a lot for whatever reason. Maybe from the past year and a half where so many people were at home all the time. Maybe that was something that increased because people were staying home and staying in their neighborhoods so much,” Owens said.

Owens said a standard golf cart doesn’t have the capabilities needed to safely operate on a public roadway. It’s missing features like headlights, blinkers, and seatbelts.

The only way to legally drive a golf cart in the street is to register it with the state of Tennessee as a low-speed vehicle, have a valid driver’s license, and only operate it in areas where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less.

“Really our focus is that this is unsafe and we don’t want it to lead to someone getting hurt, especially a child. As many calls as were getting for this we feel like we need to put the word out,” Owens said.