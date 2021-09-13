Hendersonville police searching for second suspect after robbery during firearm sale

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are working to find a second suspect after an armed robbery during a reported firearm sale in Hendersonville.

According to police, two people were in a parking lot on East Main Street for a firearms sale they had arranged online. During the sale, two suspects pulled a gun on the victims, took a firearm from them, and fled the area.

Hendersonville Detectives identified and located one of the suspects, 18-year-old Malik Nelson from Nashville. He was charged with aggravated robbery and was booked into the Sumner County jail on a $15,000 bond.

Police report the suspects were driving a tan Chevy Tahoe at the time of the crime and they are searching for a second suspect who appeared to be a juvenile.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Hendersonville Police at (615) 264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.