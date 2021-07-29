Hendersonville Police searching for daytime burglary suspect

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police are searching for a man who burglarized a home in broad daylight on Cheryl Drive on Thursday.

According to HPD, the homeowner arrived home before 1 p.m. to find 57-year-old Kerry Ellis inside their home taking items from their home. Ellis fled the area and police have been searching for him for much of the afternoon.

Ellis is charged with aggravated burglary, theft, possession of burglary tools, and evading arrest. Ellis is known to be homeless, but is still likely in the Hendersonville area and traveling on foot. There is no known danger to the public at this time.