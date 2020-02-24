Hendersonville police search for suspects after vehicle stolen from convenience store

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville police said they are looking for two people involved in stealing a vehicle from a convenience store.

It happened on Monday at Dodge’s in the 1000th block of West Main Street.

Police said while the owner was inside, a suspect drove away in his vehicle. Video shows what appeared to be an Acura arrive with two people inside. The male passenger with long hair is seen on video stealing the victim’s truck, while the other driver remains in the vehicle.

Police said the driver of the Acura is a white man seen wearing a brown jacket.

If you know anything about these suspects, call Hendersonville police.