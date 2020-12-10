Hendersonville police search for serial thief of power tools

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man they say has shoplifted from a Lowe’s store several times, according to a release from Hendersonville police.

Police say the crimes began on September 28, 2020. The suspect shoplifted from the Lowe’s store in Hendersonville at least three different times. Each time, police say the suspect steals several expensive power tools before leaving.

From surveillance video images, police say the suspect drove in a dark-colored pickup truck for two of the incidents and most recently, a white Infiniti SUV.

Anyone with more information Is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615)264-5303.