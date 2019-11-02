Hendersonville police pursue stolen vehicle into Nashville, arrest two and seek arrest of third

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville police now have three suspects in custody after a stolen vehicle was reported early Saturday morning.

According to Hendersonville police, an employee from the West Main Street gas station alerted a FLEX officer on patrol in the area about a solen white Pontiac van.

According to reports, a registration check was done on the vehicle and revealed that it was stolen out of Metro Nashville.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on this vehicle and it fled into Nashville.

The pursuit ended on Trinity Lane under the Interstate 65 overpass in Nashville when the vehicle struck a concrete median.

36-year-old Jeremaine Lymon and 28-year-old Shelby Patterson were apprehended and 24-year-old Aaron Das is wanted by Hendersonville police for evading arrest and several other charges.

Lymon is being held on a 12,500 bond and Patterson a $10,000 bond in Sumner County jail.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on January 8, 2020.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aaron Das is asked to contact Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigations at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400.