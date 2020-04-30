Hendersonville police prepare for possible increase in crime as neighboring cities reopen

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – With most cities around the state reopening, and Metro Citizens still ordered to stay at home, the question is, will Nashville citizens stay put or travel to cities like Franklin, Brentwood, Mt. Juliet or Hendersonville to shop or grab a meal?

Local law enforcement agencies have also considered the possible influx of citizens and how it may or may not affect policing strategies.

Commander Scott Ryan of the Hendersonville Police says, “you can imagine in a city with the population of Nashville, they are dying to get out, and we can’t help but think it will cause an influx in our city as well.”

Brentwood Police Chief Jeff Hughes tells News 2, his agency is cognizant of the possibility but they are not overly concerned

Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner tells news 2, “the Franklin Police Department will be on the lookout for anyone who comes to Franklin to break the law or be a threat to our public’s safety.” The chief adds, “we are always welcoming to anyone unless they intend to harm someone.”

Mt. Juliet Police tell News 2, the agency has “No Concerns.”

The same sentiments were expressed by Nolensville Police, and Fairview P.D.

Ashland City Police Chief Kenny Ray tells News 2 he doesn’t expect problems and welcomes the patronage.

Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades says he doesn’t expect trouble.

Up in Sumner County, Sheriff Sonny Weatherford doesn’t expect any problems either.

In Hendersonville, a city just a few miles from the the Davidson County line, Commander Scott Ryan says his agency is prepared.

“We have a major metropolitan area next door. We’re wondering what impact that will have when we are open and they’re still closed, what kind of influx will we have; not just people for the businesses, but crime coming into our city.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE