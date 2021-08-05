Hendersonville Police identify woman wanted in car burglaries

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman accused of burglarizing several cars at an In-Town Suites on Saturday.

According to Hendersonville Police, 19-year-old Krissy Pratt from Nashville is wanted on six counts of burglary and two counts of theft.

On Saturday, police were called to the hotel just after 4 a.m. A white Pontiac G6 was identified as the suspect vehicle, which had left the area by the time police arrived.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pratt is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Hendersonville Crime Stoppers by phone at (615) 594-4113 or by using the P3 Tips Mobile App. Tips submitted to Crimestoppers that help police locate Pratt may result in a cash reward