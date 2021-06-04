Hendersonville police chief says cases without a body ‘more difficult’ to convict

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police Chief Mickey Miller says criminal homicide cases without a body present a unique challenge to prosecutors.

In terms of Baby Joe Clyde Daniels, there isn’t a lot of physical evidence or a body to prove the child is dead.

“You’ve got to be able to overcome that presumption that they’re alive,” Miller said. “It makes it a lot more difficult. We’ve had cases where we didn’t have evidence.”

Miller worked the Janet March case back in the early 1990s where her husband, Perry, was convicted of her murder in 2006 without a body. Miller said guilty convictions are rare when remains are not discovered.

“A lot of times you rely on statements made by the suspects,” Miller said.

There is a taped confession that a judge ruled was allowed to be used in Joseph Daniels’ trial.

Miller said there is a chance Daniels could always take a deal for lesser charges before the trial ends.

“It can happen if you have a very weak case, you may have a suspect wanting to plea bargain. And sometimes if the prosecutor feels like they don’t have enough information that can happen,” Miller said.

Joseph Daniels currently faces multiple charges including first-degree murder. His trial is expected to last for two weeks.

His wife, Krystal Daniels, is being tried separately on child abuse and neglect charges in Dickson County.