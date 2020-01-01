Hendersonville police chief remembers fallen officer

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – It’s been a painful tragedy that Hendersonville Police Chief Mickey Miller says the community will never forget.

On Monday night Miller received a phone call he says words cannot describe. Officer Spencer Bristol had been hit by a car on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard and was being taken to the hospital.

“We had hope at that time, he was being transported and immediately my hope was he’s going to make it. But by the time I got to the hospital he was gone,” Miller said.

Bristol was a four year veteran with the force. He leaves behind a wife and three-year-old daughter.

“Yesterday was horrible for all of us, I can only imagine what his family is going through. But we’re his family too and these guys are brokenhearted and I’m brokenhearted,” Miller said.

Miller says the past two days have been extremely emotional.

“It’s really been hard and it might have been because I felt like I had gotten so close to him. But I don’t know that hole that he’s left will ever be repaired. It can maybe mend up, but we’ll always know it’s there.”

Miller says the prayers and kindness shown by the Hendersonville community has been overwhelming.