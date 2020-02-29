Hendersonville police chase stolen vehicle, arrest Goodlettsville driver

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn, (WKRN) — Hendersonville police said they arrested a man after he stole a car and led police on a chase.

Officials said this happened on Friday near the Sanders Ferry/ Walton Ferry Peninsula. They said 32-year-old Brandon Williams of Goodlettsville, was driving through the area in a gold 2010 Honda Accord that was reported stolen out of Wilson County.

Officers tried to pull Williams over for a traffic stop, but he did not comply. At one point during the pursuit, Williams swerved toward a police officer, nearly hitting him with his vehicle.

Patrol officers deployed spike strips which disabled the vehicle ending the chase on Imperial Boulevard and Williams was arrested. After searching the stolen vehicle, police said they found heroin and items indicative of drug sales. Williams is charged with: Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Evading Arrest, Theft over $2,500, Reckless Endangerment, Possession of a Schedule 1 Drug for Resale, Altering a License Plate, Prohibited Weapons, Driving on Revoked License.

Williams is being held in the Sumner County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on March 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM.