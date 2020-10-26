Hendersonville police chase Nashville teens in stolen car

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville Police chased two Nashville teens after they allegedly broke into multiple vehicles and steal a car.

It all happened early Saturday morning in several subdivisions, including the Gates of the Peninsula.

According to police, the teens were tugging on door handles and if unlocked, stole anything they wanted. Police said the Nashville teens were searching for guns, cash and keys.

According to Detective David Harrell, all the vehicles were unlocked.

Police arrested two teens in connection with the crime spree.

A 17-year-old juvenile, and 18-year-old Cortland Gleaves.

Police said the teens found a red Honda Civic with the door unlocked and the key left inside. The teens then allegedly stole the vehicle.

Harrell said, “They were looking for vehicles that were unlocked, to burglarize them for cash, guns and keys.”

The owner heard rustling around outside and called 911.

Alert Hendersonville Patrol Officers were quickly behind the stolen car and the chase was on.

Speeds reached more than 90 mph on Gallatin Road. Officers were able to spike the tires, and within a short time, the tires deflated and separated from the car.

The 17- year-old driver stopped at an intersection and both teens bailed, leaving the car to roll slowly ahead.

While one Hendersonville officer put the car in park, others rounded Gleaves and the juvenile up.

Police said the teens were part of a larger group from Nashville. They came to at least three subdivisions, breaking into at least a dozen cars.

News 2 caught up with Caleb Head, a 22-year-old who lives at the Gates of the Peninsula.

Head was not home the night of the burglary spree, but he said he feels violated.

Head said, “They are going around checking everyone’s doors, seeing if they are locked or not and if they are not, they hop in and get whatever they can. It does feel like the community is violated and they are coming in and coming around my home and I don’t really like it.”

The two teens were charged with multiple felonies and police said they’re actively looking for other teens who they said are also involved.

If you have any information, call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers hotline: (615) 594-4113.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.