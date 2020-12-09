Hendersonville police charge two juveniles with burglary, theft

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two juveniles were charged with burglary and theft after stealing items from vehicles near an apartment complex, according to a release from Hendersonville police.

This happened on Wednesday near Monthaven Apartments. Police said numerous small items were taken from vehicles in the area. Patrol officers started to search the area and located two 14-year-old juveniles with property from the burglarized cars.

Both juveniles were charged with three counts of burglary and two counts of theft of property. They are awaiting their juvenile court appearance.

Anyone with more information can call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.