Hendersonville police arrest ‘serial shoplifter’ at Walmart

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville police said they arrested a serial shoplifter who stole several big screen televisions from Walmart.

They said Johnny Tidwell stole nine big screen televisions from the store in the 200 block of North Anderson Lane.

Tidwell is seen on video stealing the items. All of them were stolen over the past week.

Police said Tidwell was previously banned from the store and police believe he returned to commit another theft.

Tidwell is suspected to have committed similar thefts in other locations.

Tidwell was transported to the Sumner County Jail. He’s set to appear in court on March 11, 2020.