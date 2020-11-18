Hendersonville police arrest four juveniles involved in vehicle burglaries

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four juveniles were arrested after stealing items from several vehicles in Sumner County, according to a release from Hendersonville Police.

It happened Tuesday night in the area of Evergreen Circle in Hendersonville.

Police said three vehicles had several small items stolen from them. Patrol officers were able to locate surveillance video that showed the four juveniles in the area during the time of the crimes. Witnesses also saw the four juveniles walking through yards, one of whom was recognized.

All four juveniles were identified a short time later. Hendersonville Detectives interviewed the them and property from the burglaries were recovered and returned to the owners.

The juveniles were charged with four counts of burglary to a vehicle and four counts of theft, pending final ruling in Sumner County Juvenile Court.

Anyone with more information can call Hendersonville Detectives at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.