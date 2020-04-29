Hendersonville police arrest burglar caught wearing surgical mask

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – A Hendersonville business owner who just reopened his businesses is out a lot of money tonight after a surgical mask-wearing thief broke into his store.

Mohamed Abdel Khalik and his family own the 2 businesses, on West Main Street.

The family just reopened Tazza Cafe & Catering after a prolonged shutdown. They had to deal with the economics of the pandemic, and now thanks to an alleged business burglar, they have to also deal with vandalism and crime. It all goes down around 2:30 Wednesday morning.

Video from the business shows a man wearing a surgical mask walking into the parking lot of the Tazza Cafe and American Discount Tobacco stores.

The owner was called to the store shortly after the alleged thief was apprehended. He said the crime is a violation. Abdel-Khalik says, “I can’t believe it. shocking really.”

Surveillance video shows the bandit, later identified as Timothy Davis, pacing back and forth, then finding a brick and attempting to throw it through the bullet proof glass of the store.

The brick bounces back. So the suspect picks up the brick and begins smashing the door over and over and over. After several minutes, the 56-year-old cut his hand, and makes an entry.

Police say he is looking for energy drinks and cigarettes.

Abdel-Khalik says, “he did a lot of damage. There is blood every where. He cut himself bad. The front door is a bullet proof door. So it took him quite a while.”

Moments later, Responding to a burglar alarm, Hendersonville police officer Daniel Harbsmeier arrives on scene.

He pulls out his flashlight, and then seeing the damage, his gun. He then orders Davis to surrender.

Davis squats through the glass and then lays on the driveway and is handcuffed.

Abdel – Khalik says, “They were here quick. They were fabulous. They were here right away and took the action. Everyone learned their lesson because the Hendersonville cops they are really quick and take action. They are everywhere in the neighborhood.”

Commander Scott Ryan praised the patrol officers who are aggressively hunting for crime in a city that is suppose to be on quarantine.

“Our calls for service, as an agency, have declined significantly. What that translates to is we have a lot more officers out there and they have a lot more time looking for crime and they are hungry to do their jobs. We are not working from the house, or in the office quarantined. We are out there on the street, boots on the ground and they are looking for crime and you just happen to be in the right place at the right time when it goes down when you are out there on the street.”

Tim Davis is currently in the Sumner County Jail. He is charged with burglary, vandalism, and theft of property.