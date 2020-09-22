Hendersonville police arrest 3 for murder of Gallatin man

Monterrious Moore (age 20) of Murfreesboro, Thomas Watson (age 19) of Murfreesboro, and Keion Hayes (age 22) of Murfreesboro have all been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Robbery.

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville police arrested three men they said are responsible for the murder of a Gallatin man.

Police said it happened around 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Dodge’s Fried Chicken Gas Station in the 1100 block of West Main Street in Hendersonville.

Police said 22-year-old Dorian Banks, of Gallatin, was transported and treated at Hendersonville Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the men they said are responsible for shooting and killing Banks with the help of Murfreesboro and Metro Nashville Police Departments.

Police said 20-year-old Monterrious Moore, 19-year-old Thomas Watson and 22-year-old Keion Hayes, all of Murfreesboro, were arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Robbery.

Hayes was also charged with Possession of a Weapon During Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

Moore and Watson are being held in the Sumner County Jail. Hayes is being held in the Rutherford County Jail on unrelated charges, with a hold from the Sumner County Jail.

Court dates have not been assigned yet. Police said if you have additional information regarding this case to call them at (615)264-5303.