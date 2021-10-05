Hendersonville Police: 2 men arrested in stolen F-350

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police arrested two men found in a stolen white Ford F-350 on Tuesday.

According to police, the Hendersonville Police Department was notified by Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office that a stolen vehicle was anticipated to be entering Hendersonville’s jurisdiction to complete a transaction involving stolen property. The truck was reported stolen from White Bluff.

Hendersonville officers found the truck with 26-year-old Michael Minton and 29-year-old Eric Hensley inside.

After a short foot pursuit with Minton, both men were taken into custody.

Minton was charged with possession of stolen property over $2,500, possession of stolen property over $1,000, evading arrest, and driving on a suspended license. A warrant service for theft of property over $10,000 taken by White Bluff Police Department also occurred.

Hensley was charged with possession of stolen property over $10,000, possession of stolen property over $2,500, possession of stolen property over $1,000, and simple possession of a Schedule II substance.

The two men were booked into the Sumner County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other crimes is encouraged to contact Hendersonville Detectives at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips can also be submitted by texting the number 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword TIPHPD.