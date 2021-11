HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Hendersonville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenager.

Police say 17-year-old Emily Perryman has been missing since Sept. 30, and they have not been successful in making contact with her.

They are calling the teen a “runaway.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.