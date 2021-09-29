Hendersonville park bathrooms vandalized 3 times, possibly linked to Tik Tok challenge

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tik Tok challenge may be the root of repetitive vandalism at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.

Parks and Rec Director Andy Gilley says he has made three police reports in about the last month after urinals and soap dispensers were ripped from bathrooms and rocks were stuffed in toilets.

“When people show up to a boat ramp or go to the greenway and they cant have a restroom, they’re counting on those things,” Gilley said. “We assume it is kids coming in.”

Gilley says he thinks it may be connected to a Tik Tok challenge where teens steal from and damage bathrooms and post about it online.

“I hope a trend that will end soon,” Gilley said. “I know there’s a Tik Tok challenge, and I don’t even want to give credibility to that. But I think that’s a real thing to talk about, and I hope that we can somehow get past that and people will understand this is not a cool thing to do at all.”

He plans on prosecuting whoever is doing this and taking more precautions around Hendersonville parks.

“We’re starting to put more and more cameras up over every bit of our parks. Not just tag readers but cameras in every area that we can,” Gilley said. “So, we will get to the point where we will catch them, but just to have to deal with this is unfortunate for the public and everybody.”

If you know anything about the vandalism, call the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111.