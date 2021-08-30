Hendersonville man dies after falling from boat into Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The body of a 52-year-old Hendersonville man was located Sunday night after he fell from a boat into the Cumberland River in West Nashville.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the man was on the bow of a 33-foot vessel, as it was approaching the fuel dock at Rock Harbor Marina, when he fell overboard into water.

The Nashville Fire Department, Metro Nashville Police Department, Office of Emergency Management and TWRA responded to search the area.

The Hendersonville man’s body was located in 30 feet of water and recovered by divers just after 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the TWRA.

The agency said the man was not wearing a lifejacket.