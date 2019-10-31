1  of  4
Hendersonville man charged after he was found living with rape victim

News

Michael Sharer

Michael Sharer (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville Police arrested a man they said was discovered living with a minor he was previously charged of raping.

Investigators said Michael Sharer was previously arrested in July 2018 for raping a juvenile.

Officers said he’d also recorded a sexual act with the victim and was charged with Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Sharer’s bond stipulates that he cannot have contact with the victim.

While trying to serve a warrant for violating his bond conditions, officers found him living with the victim of the 2018 rape arrest.

Sharer’s bond has been set at $165,000.

Anyone with information regarding this or other crime can call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615-573-5400).

