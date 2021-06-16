Hendersonville man arrested on several drug charges, 15.7 pounds of fentanyl seized

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hendersonville man is facing several charges after a three-month-long drug investigation.

According to a release from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Danny Pirtle AKA Carlos Batey, of Hendersonville, used four different locations to store, manufacture and distribute various types of narcotics, including fentanyl.

Authorities said about 15.7 pounds of fentanyl were seized Wednesday after four search warrants were drafted by a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective assigned to the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Task Force in Nashville.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said, “We will never be able to determine the number of lives saved by this large seizure of Heroin and fentanyl.”

Detectives said search warrants were served at four different locations on June 9 by officers from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit, DEA, federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Metro Nashville Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Postal Service and the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force.

Authorities found:

15.7 pounds of Fentanyl

21 kilos of Heroin, four pounds

127 grams of methamphetamine

28 grams of cocaine

Seven grams of crushed blue pills

30 grams of blue fentanyl pills

Five kilo presses

In addition, four guns were located by authorities.

Two 9mm handgun

.44 caliber revolver

Anderson AR-15 556 rifle

An undetermined amount of cash

Seven vehicles

A flat-bed trailer

Batey was charged with:

Possession with intent to sell more than 300 grams of methamphetamine

Possession with intent to sell more than 150 grams of Fentanyl

Possession with intent to sell more 299 grams of methamphetamine

Possession with intent to sell more than 150 grams of heroin

Possession of weapon by a convicted felon

He is being held on a $240,000 bond at Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and future charges are pending. No other information was immediately released.