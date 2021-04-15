Hendersonville man arrested for abandoned building arson

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hendersonville man was arrested Monday for an arson of an abandoned building along New Shackle Island Road near West Main Street in Hendersonville.

According to HPD, 27-year-old Cody Myers was located on Thursday and taken into custody after a foot chase. He is charged with arson as well as resisting arrest. Myers was wanted for simple assault for an incident that occurred earlier Monday.

Myers is being held in the Sumner County Jail with his bond and court date to be determined.

The building was fully engulfed in flames and is a total loss.