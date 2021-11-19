Hendersonville grandfather shot while driving home on I-65

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 61-year-old man was shot while driving home on I-65 South and Millersville Police are asking for the public’s help to find the shooter.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday around mile marker 104 on I-65. The call first came in as a possible road rage incident.

Tim Smith, a Hendersonville grandfather of nine wasn’t initially sure what happened, but he knew he was hurt, bleeding, and his BMW had shattered glass and a hole in the door panel.

“An 18-wheeler blew a tire and threw a rock through the window, and it hit me in my arm, it’s broken, and I’m bleeding profusely. He rolled on, he left me behind, he was flying. He was in the right lane trying to get past me coming down the hill, and I slowed down, there was a lot of traffic, and I slowed down, and when it opened back up, he gunned it and I heard something pop,” Smith said.

While on the phone with dispatchers, the father of three adult children, ages 39, 37, and 28, started examining his serious injury and determined that he might have been shot.

“Something’s gone thru my arm because I am seeing flesh on my door and a hole in my door handle.”

According to Smith’s daughter, Thursday evening, he was driving his convertible home from Kentucky where he works as a jeweler and often creates special items for celebrities.

According to police, it only became apparent that Smith had been shot once EMS reached him and he was in an ambulance on his way to the hospital.

According to police, the bullet pierced the passenger door, ripped through Smith’s right bicep, then clipped his left arm, before finally impacting the driver’s side door handle.

“I’m wondering if the son of a shot me?” Smith said to the dispatchers.

Smith’s daughter told News 2 Smith had surgery at Skyline Medical Center. She said her father lost a lot of blood after the bullet hit an artery in his arm.

On the 911 call, you could hear Smith tell dispatchers, “I can’t move my hand, my wrist, my fingers.”

Early into the investigation, Millersville police said it was unlikely the shot was fired from a big rig because of the entry hole in the passenger side door.

“There’s no angle. We ran a dowel rod through the hole and it is a straight shot. All the way through the car, through his bicep, and into the driver’s side door,” said Chuck Consiglio with the Millersville Police Department.

Consiglio told News 2 that most likely means that the shot was fired from a car of similar height that was next to Smith’s BMW.

According to Consiglio, “It could be road rage, but it could be a possible robbery attempt. Like I said, we are just not there yet.”

Anyone with information on this case involving Smith’s silver BMW convertible is urged to call the Millersville Police Department at 615-859-2758.

Detectives told News 2 they also plan to access TDOT footage of the incident if any exists.