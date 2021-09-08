Hendersonville family on guard after camper theft

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville police are on the look out for a stolen travel trailer.

To the family, the theft of the 18-foot Wolf Pup Camper is much more than just a crime.

Jason Meadows told News 2 when he came home Thursday and found the camper stolen, his heart sank.

“We went camping for 10 days at a time at Loretta Lynn’s. We loved it. In the four years we’ve had the thing, we have made a lot of memories. Plus we had a dog who could not go on vacations with us because he was a pit bull, so we bought it to take him on vacation, so it had a lot to do with family values.”

Meadows says the camper was a chance to escape the problems of the world for a while.

“It was something me and the wife enjoyed doing. It was sacred to us, and the family would come out and we’d cook out and have the time of our lives and relax and be at peace.”

After getting an license plate recognition read on the trailer, Hendersonville police tracked the pick up truck to a location in Nashville.

On Monday night, police arrested 47-year-old Charles Shane Johnson, charging him with theft over $10,000.

Authorities say he drove his own pick up to the Meadows’ home, hooked up and drove the trailer away.

When police questioned Meadows about the whereabouts of the 2018 camper, he said nothing.

Police tell News 2 it’s suspected that Meadows either sold the camper or even traded it.

Sgt. Christopher Gagnon said, “One of the people we interviewed said he traded the trailer for baseball cards, so obviously he has an issue with theft and this is not his first time around.”

When told of that, Meadows face dropped in astonishment.

“Huh? Traded my camper for baseball cards? There’s no baseball card unless it’s a signed Babe Ruth,” he said.

Meadows hopes to get his camper back, as well as the items in it including kayaks, flat screens, smokers, grills and satellite equipment.

Meadows says he is insured and plans to buy another camper if his doesn’t turn up.

And next time he’ll be prepared thanks to a brand new video security system he is installing on the day of this interview.

To the man now in jail accused of taking his prized possession, Meadows has this message for him: “You should have just knocked on my door man. I’d have given you anything off my back.”

If you know the whereabouts of meadows 18 foot Wolf Pup Camper, you are urged to contact Hendersonville police.